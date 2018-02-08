Chief Medical Director of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Prof. Thomas Agan, on Thursday said the laboratory result of the reported case of a pregnant woman suspected to have died of Lassa Fever, proved negative.

An unidentified pregnant woman had, on Monday, died at the Intensive Care Unit of UCTH.

The woman, who was said to have come from Taraba State, was first taken to the Navy Clinic in Calabar before she was transferred to the UTCH when her condition degenerated.

In an interview on Thursday, Agan said the result of the sample sent to the laboratory indicated that the pregnant woman did not die of Lassa fever.

Agan, however, stressed that the hospital was ready to handle cases of Lassa fever, as the Federal Ministry of Health had trained some medical personnel to handle such emergencies.

He said, “The reports are out, they are all negative. We do not have any case of Lassa fever here in Calabar. However, we are prepared to handle any, if it surfaces.

“We have the trained crew that is capable of managing cases, while drugs for that purpose have also been supplied by the Federal Ministry of Health.

“I have got in touch with the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong, who affirmed the previous report to some media houses.”