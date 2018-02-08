The Managing Director, Anambra Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), Jude Emecheta, on Thursday said that the agency prosecuted and won all the 1,800 litigation it instituted in 2017.

Mr. Emecheta, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, said the agency had made a projection of N1 billion revenue from signage rights and advertisement for 2018.

He listed the suits won by the agency to include the three in relation to political campaign posters following its regulations to ensure that Anambra streets were not messed up through indiscriminate posting of posters.

He described the previous year as a period that tested the legality of ANSAA’s role in the control and regulation of outdoor advertisement and welcomed its victories in the court.

“We know that 2017 was an election year because during such a time, people use all manner of materials to campaign against each other.

“What we did last year was to give the state clean environment by providing strong regulation on campaign posters and billboards and that implies less revenue to the state.

“There were about 1,800 matters that we prosecuted in Onitsha, Awka and Nnewi districts, but the courts are not awarding as much penalty as we are asking for in terms of cash.

“These people and businesses felt we did not have the authority to regulate them; they took us to court and we won them,” he said.

He decried the attitude of politicians defacing the environment with posters and billboards.

“There are people who are not really interested in going for any position, they just had little cash to throw around to cause nuisance and deface the state.

“We therefore thought it is wise to apply the law to control that and to a large extent, we succeeded,” he said.

Mr. Emecheta said the agency was targeting between N700,000 and N1 billion in revenue for the 2018 financial year.

He said presently, Anambra had eight Light Emission Diodes (LED) display boards where it was expected to make N320 million at optimal performance.

He said that Governor Willie Obiano’s administration ensured that Anambra streets remained beautified more than ever through the support given to ANSAA to operate.

“We hope to do much better this year; it is our projection to make between N700,000 and N1billion in revenue from signage fees and rights this year,” he said.