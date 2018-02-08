The house of representatives has accused Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), and Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) of manipulating the country’s legal system.

The resolution of the house was sequel to a motion sponsored by Yakubu Barde, minority whip.

While moving the motion on the floor of the house on Thursday, Barde spoke about the two-count charge filed against Danladi Umar, chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) by the EFCC.

He said it should be of great concern to everyone that the EFCC would clear Umar and later charge him with corruption.

“That EFCC had previously issued a statement absolving Justice Danladi Umar of any wrongdoing and is now being charged and asked to try the senate president with the tendency to give an impression that a game is being arranged to meet certain predetermined result portraying our legal system as capable of being manipulated should be of great concern to everyone,” the lawmaker said.

“Any possible convictions or findings which the CCT may make from the same Danladi Umar being charged, may be rendered null and void by the court of Appeal and thereby frustrating the course of justices.

“Disturbed that the attorney-general of the federation is instrumental to this unwholesome saga playing out in our administration of justice system.”

Contributing to the debate, Abdulrazak Atunwa, a lawmaker from Kwara, said the case of Senate President Bukola Saraki before the CCT “does not make sense”.

“The CCT is a tribunal under the presidency. The EFCC operates under the presidency. The simple principle that you cannot be a person under suspicion accused, charged before a court and sit in another court and try cases of corruption,” Atunwa said.

“Mr Speaker you don’t need to be a lawyer to see that doesn’t make sense. The case of the senate president before the CCT chairman is being prosecuted by the EFCC. The majority of the witnesses are EFCC witnesses yet it is the same EFCC charging the tribunal chairman before another court.

“What do you think a layman would think of that? Mr chairman if you do not act on what my witnesses say then remember that you have a charge that I’m charging you before another court. I should be worried if I was before the CCT chairman today if he acquits me, I won’t be satisfied because to the public, not to the law, it may be said you were acquitted by a man said to be corrupt.”

The lower legislative chamber directed its committee on judiciary to interface with Malami to ensure that sanity is “brought back to this case at hand”.

The motion was adopted after it was put to a voice vote by Yakubu Dogara, the speaker.