The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, says most of the problems plaguing Nigeria are caused by corruption.

He added that even cancer could be traced to corruption.

Magu said this when he visited the Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday.

The EFCC boss said, “Corruption is the worst enemy of Nigeria. It is a disaster. It causes all evils. Even cancer is caused by corruption. Every evil you find in society is caused by corruption directly or indirectly. So, it is high time you and I stamped corruption out.”

Magu called on Nigerians to assist the commission to tackle corruption, adding that the EFCC could not do it alone.

He also commended INEC for helping to tackle corruption.

The EFCC chair added, “We are all Nigerians and we all have equal responsibility of fighting corruption. Everybody in his home has a responsibility in the fight against corruption and no one can sit down and say he can fight corruption alone. Corruption is affecting everybody.

“Everyone must join in the fight against corruption. Corruption is a disaster, it has done too much damage in this country and I believe INEC is fighting corruption indirectly. They may not be fighting corruption the way we are fighting it. That is why I said fight corruption whichever way you want to fight it.”

In his remarks, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said over 200 INEC officials had been either suspended or sacked for alleged corrupt practices.

He, however, said most of the officials of INEC were not corrupt but honest people, adding that at least 7,000 officials were promoted for their honesty and diligence last year.