The Anambra Government has issued a three-week ultimatum to 19 communities in the state to complete various projects sponsored by government in their domain.

Mr Tony Nnachetta, the state Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy made the government position known in a statement issued on Thursday in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the administration of Gov. Willie Obiano initiated community infrastructure projects with the provision of N20m to each community to execute projects of their choice.

The commissioner noted that in spite of releasing first and second tranches of N20 million to communities, some of them had yet to complete their first projects.

Nnachetta said that the council had directed the communities to ensure that the projects were completed before the end of February 2018.

He directed president generals, traditional rulers and leaders of town organisations to galvanize the completion of the projects.

The commissioner said the council also noted with dismay that some communities had yet to process the second tranche of the project fund.

“Government is set to activate the third tranche around March 2018 and completion of first and second tranches are clear prerequisites for communities to qualify,’’ he said.

Nnachetta said that the state government would equip the Anambra Road Maintenance Agency to operate three-work teams in each of the three senatorial zones and aggressively maintain the road network in the state.

On the Lassa fever outbreak in some states, the council expressed concern for the outbreak of the disease and had continued to provide considerable medical attention through professionals at the Ministry of Health.

“Everyone is advised to take extra care in cleanliness and for any symptoms, which should be promptly reported to health authorities.

“Council requests all Local Governments, churches and unions to disseminate information to our people to be extra vigilant in schools and public places,’’ Nnachetta said.

The commissioner expressed council’s satisfaction, gratitude and cooperation to the people of the state for their effective participation during the funeral of late former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme.