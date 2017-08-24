Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, on a day visit where he is expected to Commission major projects executed by Governor Darius Ishaku.

Osinbajo arrived at exactly 11:00 a.m and was received at the airport by Governor Ishaku and his deputy, Engr. Haruna Manu, Speaker of the state’s Assembly and Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Abel Peter Diah and Josephine Tuktur respectively, other top government officials and party faithful from both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

The vice president is expected to commission the multi-billion naira Green House, Water and road projects executed by Governor Ishaku, while he is also expected to meet with party officials before leaving for Abuja later in the day.