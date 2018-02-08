The Special Investigative Panel on Recovery of Public Property, on Thursday, arraigned two brothers, Ibrahim and Tijani Tumsah for non declaration of assets.

The two men, who are staff of the Ministry of Works, Power and Housing, were arraigned on a two-count charge of refusal and neglect to declare their assets.

They entered a not guilty plea and were admitted to bail in the sum of N20 million and two sureties in like sum.

Other conditions for their bail included that the sureties could be either private business men or civil servants and must show proof of ownership of landed property anywhere within the Federal Capital Territory.

The court held that where the sureties were civil servants, they must not be below grade level 15.

In addition, the defendants were ordered to deposit their international passports with the court registry and not to travel outside the country without the permission of the court.

The judge, Nnamdi Dimgba, however, ordered that the defendants be remanded in Kuje Prison should they fail to perfect their bail conditions within three days.

Earlier, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, and Abdul Mohammed, counsel to the defendants, prayed the court to grant their clients bail since the offence for which they were standing trial was bailable.

Festus Keyamo, counsel to the panel, informed the court that he was not opposed to the application for bail.

Justice Dimgba adjourned the matter until March 1 for commencement of trial.