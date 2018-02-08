Mr Akin Jimoh, the Project Director, Development Communication Network (DEVCOMS), an NGO says men’s cooperation is critical to the success of Family Planning methods chosen by couples.

Jimoh made this known on Thursday in Lagos, in an interview with the News men on the sideline of a two-day workshop for journalists.

The workshop was jointly organised by the National Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI) 2 and DEVCOMS.

He urged men to always cooperate with their spouses in choosing the right family planning methods for them.

According to him, the role of men in family planning is crucial if wives must make the right decisions on all family planning methods.

“When we talk about child-spacing, it is not only for the women. There are commodities for both male and female.

“A lot of times we emphasise on women, neglecting the men. family planning has to be done with the cooperation of both parties and if one party disagrees, it becomes an issue,’’Jimoh said.

The director noted that even the application of the natural methods in planning one’s family needs support of the men to ensure their effectiveness when a couple doesn’t want to use any of the commodities for family planning.

He maintained that men should consider the economic and health implications of family planning as a way of achieving the quality of life they aspire for their families.

“For men, we have to look at the economic and health implications of family planning to our wives and children.

“If a man says I can only cater for two or three children, it shows that the man is already planning his family.

“As the head of the family, a man is responsible for the quality of life of his family,’’ he said.

Jimoh advised men to drive the process in all family planning decisions because they have that responsibility as the heads of their respective families.