The Police on Thursday arraigned a 21-year-old sales boy, Ejeh Christian, in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for alleged N400,000 fraud.

Christian, a sales boy at Amosco Rapid Investment, Gwagwalada, Abuja, and resides at Kuje Road, Gwagwalada, is standing trial on a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The prosecutor, Florence Avhioboh, told the court that one Amodu Godwin, of same address with the defendant, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, on Feb. 3.

The complainant said on that same date, he entrusted the defendant with N400,000 to buy some cell phones, which he failed to do.

Avhioboh said that the offences contravened Sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, granted the defendant N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.