Lagos State Ministry of Education has announced the placement of 5,278 successful candidates, who scored 65% and above in the recent placement test, into the 16 Model Colleges/Upgraded Secondary Schools in the state.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Adesina Odeyemi, said that 10,592 candidates registered for the examination while 10,323 wrote test and 8,147 representing 78.92% scored above 50% – an indication that the placement test was competitive.

Odeyemi explained that the 65% cut off mark indicated that the percentage level of students who performed well in the placement test was high.

He, however, noted that unlike previous practice where those who could not meet the cut-off marks of their schools of choice lost out completely, 190 pupils who chose Vetland Junior Grammar School and scored between 65% and 79% but unable to secure the admission will be given an alternative school in the area for placement.

While promising that parents of successful candidates will soon be contacted through Short Message Service (SMS) on the numbers indicated on their application forms, Odeyemi informed that the full placement list will be on display at the headquarters of the six education districts from Friday, 25th August, 2017.

“Parents can also check the placement results at the closest district irrespective of the choice of the school of their children/wards”, he said.

“Parents and Guardians whose children or wards scored 65% and above are advised to start making arrangements for the September 10 resumption date, preparatory to the beginning of the new academic session in Lagos State.”