A total of 4,580 Katsina State pilgrims have so far been transported to Saudi Arabia for the 2017 Hajj.

This came less than three days to the closure of the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jedda.

Alhaji Badaru Bello, the Spokesperson of the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, disclosed this, in Madina, on Thursday.

Bello said that the pilgrims were transported by Max Air Ltd. in nine flights.

‘’The ninth flight of the pilgrims numbering 554 landed in Jedda in the early hours of Thursday.

‘’The Amirul-Hajj and the remaining Hajj officials will also be transported to the Holy land today (Thursday),’’ he said.

He further said that more than 80 per cent of the pilgrims had already left Madina for Makkah where they performed lesser Hajj.

He attributed the delay in the transportation of the pilgrims to the delay in the issuance of visa to the pilgrims by the Saudi authorities.

‘’You know, no matter how you want to go to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, if there is no visa, there is nothing we can do.

‘’So, the delay is due to the visa problem which has been resolved.

‘’But I want to assure you that we are going to meet the deadline of Aug. 26,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 4,930 pilgrims would perform the 2017 Hajj from Katsina State.