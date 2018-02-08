The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of four hundred and eighty three million naira for the purchase of operational vehicles for the country’s immigration service.

Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazzau revealed this to Journalists at the end of Wednesday’s meeting of the cabinet, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Interior Minister said the operational vehicles to be purchased for the immigration service, worth over four hundred million naira are in two categories.

“There are two sets of vehicles the cost per unit for one of them is about N14 million while the other one’s cost per unit is about N8 million. They are operational vehicles for the use of the Assistant Comptroller Generals and the Comptroller General of the service, all for border security. All in all we are purchasing 35 vehicles and the total cost is N483. 210 million,” he said.