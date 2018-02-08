The reinstated executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, has resumed work.

Yusuf resumed at his office in Abuja on Tuesday, according to Daily Trust. He told the newspaper that he had a meeting with some key officials of the agency.

“I have resumed. You know, the reinstatement is with immediate effect. I will be in the office tomorrow (Thursday),” he was quoted as saying.

The news of Yusuf’s reinstatement broke on Tuesday.

His reinstatement triggered criticisms from many Nigerians but the federal government, in response, said the development does not stop his probe by the anti-graft agencies.

“I am not aware that the EFCC is investigating the recently reinstated executive secretary of NHIS but if that is the case, I don’t think his reinstatement is a bar to any investigation,” Lai Mohammed, minister of information, had said.