The senator representing Benue North West, George Akume, has attacked the Inspector General of Police over his comments on the killings in his state.

The senator described the comments as ‘jaundiced’ and ‘untrue.’

Mr. Akume was reacting to a report by the Senate ad-hoc committee on security which visited Benue State during recent killings.

Presenting the report, the chairman of the committee, Abu Ibrahim, Katsina-APC, recommended among others that a percentage of the Excess Crude Oil Account be dedicated to funding the police force, political and religious leaders to restrain them from making derogatory statements, help disarm militia and ensure speedy prosecution of those arrested.

Mr. Akume said the IGP never stayed long in Benue contrary to directives by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He didn’t move to Benue State on his own,” he said “Following outcries from the Senate, the president directed him to relocate to Benue State for one week. He went to Benue State, he was there for one day; he spent two days in Nasarawa and he left.”

He added that the claim by the IGP that some militia are planning to attack Benue is untrue.

“His comment has always been very jaundiced. They are not based on professional soundness and they do not show any detachment and impartiality.

“Those claims are untrue. What he is saying is not true. Every security agency has made comments on this. Huge numbers are there, and many of them are from outside the country and they are armed with assorted weaponry system.

“It is unfair to this country for IG to make this comment on what the governor said which is untrue. What he is saying is untrue. What the governor said is true and it is from there that they move and we have seen video clips of them moving to Benue and very well armed.”

The lawmaker said Mr. Idris has not been discharging his duty as duly required as killings still persist in Benue.

“He said in Benue State, that there are livestock guards and this has been the issue that have been repeatedly made on media but we have thousands who are moving with AK-47 freely and they have not been arrested. As we speak, people are being killed in Benue, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Taraba states. It is not because we a talking anything out of the ordinary.

“We are simply saying that there are armed people who are going round killing our people. For me, it has nothing to do with religion. It has everything to do with mischief and economic determinism. The IG has not been fair to the Nigerian people whom he has sworn an oath to serve.”