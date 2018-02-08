The Oyo State Government has said that students between the ages of 10 and 16 will benefit from the Airbus Little Engineer, ALE, robotics programme.

The training, according to the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Toye Arulogun, is in conjunction with the Airbus Foundation together with its partner, The Little Engineer.

The government said that the programme is part of its Oyo State Model Education System Interventions, OYOMESI, initiatives, stating that the training workshop will be held at five flagship schools commencing with Anglican Commercial Grammar School today.

The Special Adviser to Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Education, Dr Bisi Akin-Alabi, explained that the goal of the workshop is to encourage students to understand and embrace technology as well as ignite a passion that could grow into an exciting STEM career.