The Bank of Agriculture (BOA), South-West zone on Wednesday held a training on improved goat/sheep farming for no fewer than 300 farmers in Oyo state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training tagged `Improved Sheep, Goat Farming’ a profitable business venture and traditional health management’, was in collaboration with Sheep and Goat Farmers Association of Nigeria (SHEGOFAN).

Speaking at the programme in Ibadan, the BOA South-West Zonal Manager, Mrs Idiat Folorunsho, said that the essence of the training was to empower/encourage the farmers to produce more.

“Our rams, goats are the best all over the world, even countries like Saudi want our rams, so we want to encourage them to produce more so we can eat, remain and export.

“After the training, those that participated well and meets our policy will receive a loan and further assistance from us, this will be the first time we are empowering goat/sheep farmers in Oyo state,” she said.

Also speaking, the Oyo state Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Oyewole Oyewumi emphasised that agriculture, especially livestock sector was the heartbeat of the government.

Oyewumi, represented by Mrs Bukola Akinloye, the Deputy Director, Livestock Services, Oyo state Ministry of Agriculture, said the government provided 250 acres of land for SHEGOFAN in Oyo state.

“The government is always ready to assist you with land property and any information you need concerning the production of sheep and goat in the state,” he said.

Earlier, the Resource Person, an Animal Scientist, Dr Festus Ajayi emphasised the need for the country to invest in livestock farming.

He added that this will tremendously improve the national Gross Development Product (GDP).

Ajayi advised the farmers to always feed the animals with foods that contain good nutrients to keep them healthy.

“Make sure you maintain good hygiene, don’t allow people to be parading in your flock/pen anyhow; ensure that the animals are well taken care of and secured,” he told participants.