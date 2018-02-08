Kassim Afegbua, the spokesman of former military President Ibrahim Babangida, has been invited the Department of State Services (DSS).

Afegbua confirmed this yesterday.

He said he had been invited by the DSS to report at its office in Abuja today.

The former President spokesman, accompanied by his wife, lawyer Kayode Ajulo and some friends on Wednesday had stormed the Police headquarters around 10:32am after being declared wanted.

The police had declared him wanted to explain his role in the controversial statement he issued on behalf of Babangida, which chided the Buhari administration.

But Afegbua, in an interview with reporters at the entrance to the police headquarters, said after he was declared wanted, Gen. Babangida spoke to him, saying: “Why are they declaring you wanted? Are you a criminal? And we laughed over it.

“He also asked if I was on the run and if I had been given an invitation and he said, okay that is interesting. Who is complaining? My boss said he heard on the news that they talked about defamation of character, and he asked; whose character I had defamed?