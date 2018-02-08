The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said he was not aware that the reinstated Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Usman Yusuf, was being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Mohammed said this on Wednesday while speaking with State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, had suspended Yusuf from office last year pending the outcome of an investigation by the EFCC.

He was accused of mismanaging N191 million among other allegations.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari this week ordered his reinstatement through his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Mohammed said on Wednesday: “I am not aware that the EFCC is investigating the recently reinstated Executive Secretary of NHIS, but if that is the case, I don’t think his reinstatement is a bar to any investigation.

“I didn’t say I’m not aware of his investigation, I said EFCC.

“I was precise I said I am not aware that the EFCC is investigating him and that if it is true, that the fact that he has been reinstated does not mean a stop to it.

“That is what I said.

“I am not saying I’m not aware that he was suspended or any investigation is going on.

“The fact that he has been reinstated does not mean that the EFCC will not continue with its investigation.

“That is what I said.”