The Presidency has defended President Muhammadu Buhari’s action recalling suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf.

A source within the presidency who preferred anonymity gave the explanation in a lengthy text on Wednesday.

He said there has been a rash of reactions since the story of the recall of Prof. Usman Yusuf broke on Tuesday.

“It is, however, necessary to put out some points that have been deliberately kept away from the public.

“Prof. Usman Yusuf was appointed on August 1, 2016 to inject fresh life into the operations of the NHIS after the removal of the erstwhile chief executive officer of the organisation.

“It is common knowledge that the executive secretary of the NHIS took over the organisation following his appointment along with heads of similar organisations in the health department of government.

“It is also well documented that most of the agencies in the health sector were facing credibility issues which were threatening continued assistance from donor partners that the health sector really relied on from time to time.

“It was well reported that foreign donor partners were threatening to stop funding of critical projects in the country due to lack of transparency, poor administration and gross incompetence.

“The fact is that it was against this background that President Muhammadu Buhari made the appointment and the executive secretary immediately set to work with a team that he could work with to remedy the situation on the ground. It was well known that the implementation of the Health Insurance Scheme was facing a lot of criticisms especially with the way the Health Management Organisations (HMOs) were short-changing the system, leading to a situation where subscribers to the scheme were not getting the best out of it due to sharp practices on the part of the HMOs and health providers.

“Prof. Usman was suspended by the minister of health on the strength of a petition by the United Youth Alliance Against Corruption (UYAC) and Association of Senior Civil Servants.

“The minister, relying on the petition, constituted a 17-man committee under the headship of the permanent secretary of the ministry to look into the petition by this body of civil servants.

“Out of the 17 members of the committee, 16 of them were staff of the ministry while one member was from the Department of State Services (DSS).

“The request for a nomination from the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) was declined because they feared a conflict of interest.

“From the composition of the committee, it was obvious that the committee was neither independent nor free from biases.

“Some of the allegations brought against the executive secretary by the UYAC could not be substantiated in 20 of the 23 allegations as no evidence was brought forward.

“Others were obviously concocted as there were evident alterations and mix-ups in dates on some of the petitions.

“In his bid to strengthen the weaknesses identified in the execution of the insurance scheme and in the procurement processes, Prof Usman got competent staff seconded to him from relevant organisations in the short run while a comprehensive long term staff replacement was being worked on.

“These efforts eventually were thwarted and the officers thereby de-seconded in deference to public service bureaucratic norms as advised by the Federal Ministry of Labour.

“As part of the N919, 000,000 alleged to have been mismanaged by the ES, it is on record that N411, 688, 704 was paid to NHIS staff as allowances and also to seconded staff as allowances and entitlements when he resumed.

“Payments to the consultants mentioned in the petition went through normal procurement protocol established in the organisation before approval by the executive secretary subject to ratification of the executive management of the organisation.

“Records within the organisation show that not one NHIS contracts was subjected to Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) review within the 2013-2017 period and it was in a view to addressing these anomalies that NHIS wrote to the BPP and other similar organisations to strengthen the procurement functions of the organisation.

“It is not unlikely that there are some individuals or groups who are very comfortable with the old order of doing things that are hiding behind the petition writers.

“It is equally clear from the investigation that the presidency identified an acute lack of capacity in the NHIS as organisation and unless a new set of competent managers are found and recruited, the objectives of setting up of the NHIS may remain a mirage.

“This is why the minister was directed to work with the executive secretary to redress some of the identified shortcomings within the organisation to avoid a breakdown of one of the Federal Government’s flagship programmes and truncate the intention of government to expand the scope of beneficiaries of health insurance scheme and indeed broaden government’s efforts in repositioning the health sector”, the source said.

Again, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, on Wednesday said the reinstatement of Professor Yusuf will not foreclose ongoing probe, making attempt to justify his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari’s action.

Mohammed, who had initially denied knowledge of any investigations being faced by the suspended NHIS scribe, said the fact that President Buhari ordered Yusuf’s reinstatement does not exonerate him from further investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“I am not aware that the EFCC is investigating the recently reinstated Executive Secretary of NHIS but if that is the case, I don’t think his reinstatement is a bar to any investigation”, he said.

The minister gave this explanation shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

When asked why a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would claim not to be aware of any probe bordering on the NHIS boss, he said, “I did not say I am not aware of his investigation, I said I am not aware that the EFCC is investigating him and that if it is true, the fact that he has been reinstated does not mean a stop to it.

“That is what I said. I am not saying I am not aware that he was suspended or any investigation is going on. The fact that he has been reinstated does not mean that the EFCC will not continue with its investigation, that is what I said.”

Recall that Professor Yusuf was suspended by the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, on July 6, 2017, following a probe instituted by the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) for alleged embezzlement of funds to the tune of N919 million.

The presidency had in a letter with reference number, ‘SH/COS/10/6/A/29’, which was signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, directed the minister to effect Yusuf’s recall.

The letter had also admonished Yusuf to work harmoniously with the minister.

The letter, it was learnt, was sent to the minister on Tuesday evening. But Adewole had also confirmed the development in the affirmative.

As at the time of filing this report, it was also learnt that the embattled NHIS boss had resumed at his duty post.

A committee set up by the minister had submitted a probe report to the president last September, accusing Yusuf of abuse of office.

In the report, which was compiled by senior officials of the health ministry, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the ICPC, the panel described Yusuf as a public servant who “portrayed a holier than thou attitude but at the background, milked the agency dry” by conniving with others to perpetrate fraud to the tune of over N919 million.

According to the panel, the N919 million was dubiously given as payment to consultants for staff training.

The committee said that as the head of the agency, Yusuf was personally responsible for all administrative, procurement and financial lapses.

According to the report, “His (Yusuf’s) deceitful attitude coupled with ‘name dropping’ of Mr. President as having sent him to sanitise the NHIS caused more harm than good to the scheme.”

The committee, therefore, recommended that the EFCC probe the agency for diversion of funds and contravention of the Procurement Act of 2007.

The report stated that Yusuf contravened the Procurement Act of 2007 through nepotism and other irregular award of contracts and should be sanctioned in line with the provision of the Act.

Explaining how the alleged staff training scam took place, the committee said that in some instances, the number of trainees was far more than the entire number of employees at the agency while in some other instances, some employees were registered for the same training in two different states at the same time. Most of the consultants were said to have charged about N250, 000 per participant.