The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has disclosed that the Federal Government has ordered the importation of radio monitoring equipment to jam illegal and unauthorised broadcast in the country.

Shittu disclosed this on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting, when he briefed State House correspondents.

According to him, the equipment were to be installed in five locations, including Lagos, Ogoja and Azare.

While giving a rundown of projects being executed within his ministry, he said Galaxy Backbone Limited, a firm contracted by the Federal Government, was also providing non satellite communication services to Ministries, Department and Agencies across the country.