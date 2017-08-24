Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun on Wednesday lauded the European Union for establishing a modern Judiciary Research Centre in the state.

The governor made the commendation while inaugurating the centre at the Osun High Court premises in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was funded by European Union under the 10th European Development Fund (EDF) in conjunction with the United Nation Organization on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Aregbesola lauded the effort of the European Union and UNODC for their support in the judicial sector.

Aregbesola assured the EU and UNODC that his administration would continue to ensure synergy with the judiciary toward effective use of the ICT facilities for justice delivery.

He said the centre would encourage more researchers to carry out more research in the best interest of the entire citizenry.

According to him, ICT is playing vital roles in the development of any nation and it is the role of the judiciary workers to maintain the equipment adequately.

Aregbesola also directed the Ministry of Science and Technology to ensure that Osun citizens outside the state capital have easy access to the facilities.

The Chief Judge of the state, Mrs Oyebola Adepele Ojo, praised the EU for assisting the Federal Government to improve justice delivery, especially in Osun.

Ojo said the centre would be of immense benefit to judges, magistrates, lawyers, and other relevant stakeholders in the judicial cycle.

She said that the centre would go a long way in boosting research and improving justice delivery system in the state.

Ms Christiana Albertin, the representative of UNODC , said the organisation would continue to support the Federal Government on projects that would benefit the citizenry.