The Senate said on Monday that it was happy with the speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari in his national broadcast delivered on Monday.

The upper chamber which spoke through the chairman, Senate Committee on Media and public Affairs, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, said the speech was “apt, precise and highly cogent.”

Senator Abdullahi said the speech addressed inherent issues bordering on fundamentals, fabric and foundations of the nation that were pushed to front burner of discourse while the president was away.

He also said the president, in the speech, dissected the key issues.

He said: “Remember, he dismissed the so-called quit notice as well as telling the secession agitators that the unity of the country is not negotiable.

“As a statesman and diligent leader, he needs not to say much until he has made wide consultations and widely briefed on all contentious issues in great details.

“He need not rush to make elaborate speech, even though he is quite in the know of the happenings while on medical vacation.”

The senator further stated that the Buhari-led government had not in any way lost focus as regards purposeful governance which he said was geared towards bringing the country back to the right track, despite the health challenge.

He further said: “This government is on the part to bring Nigeria back to part of sanity. It was cascading and tumbling down a gradient without control until the All Progressives Congress (APC) came in at the nick of time.

“For instance, by June 30, our reserve was $30.288 billion and by August 16, it went up to $31.551 billion. In other words, the economy has started picking up in quantum.

“APC is just out to right the wrong things or destructions done to the country, to the economy and sociofabric of this nation in years of Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) rule.

“Senate is no doubt happy with the speech in its entirety.”