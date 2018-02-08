The Federal Road Safety Corps has denied it is recruiting.

The denial followed a number of online sites currently advertising application forms for vacant positions at the Federal Road Safety Commission.

But in a statement by its Corps Education Officer, Commander Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC said: “This is to inform members of the public that the Corps is not responsible for any of the advertisements, and expressly disclaim all liability for, extortion of any form arising out of use, in reference to or reliance on any information contained in these sites.

“The Corps implores you to be patient, avoid desperate moves and also assure you that any recruitment exercise organized by the Federal Government through the Corps will be published in the National Dailies, the website (www.frsc.gov.ng) and on all FRSC social media platforms.”