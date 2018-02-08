Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that for describing Governor Samuel Ortom as a “drowning man”, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Force Headquarters, Jimoh Moshood, has denigrated the office of the governor.

He said as a result of the statement, he (Wike) has communicated the Governors’ Forum to take the matter up and expects it would be discussed at its next meeting.

Wike made this known when he paid a condolence visit on Governor Ortom at the Benue Peoples’ House, Makurdi on Wednesday.

He said, “It (statement by Jimoh Moshood) denigrates the office (of governor). It’s no longer about the person, it’s about office.

“So, if you say today it’s about the Benue State governor and nothing is done, no action is taken, then tomorrow it may be the Zamfara State governor”, he said.

According to him, “I don’t see the reason why a governor would be referred to as a ‘drowning man’. I have communicated the Governors’ Forum to react to that statement made by the force spokesperson.

“It’s very unfortunate that people elected by their people would be referred to as drowning. It’s only in this our democracy that you can hear this kind of statement.

“I have communicated the Governors’ Forum led by the governor of Zamfara State to react; summon an emergency meeting for the issue to be discussed”, Wike said.

Wike also donated N200 million to Benue State government to assist it in tackling issues that have arisen from Fulani herdsmen attacks among them granting relief to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Responding, Benue governor, Samuel Ortom, appreciated the show of love to the people of the state by the people and government of Rivers State.

He lamented the growing number of IDPs as a result of herdsmen attacks on the state, insisting that the state was still under siege.

While he observed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and most of those at the top have turned themselves into “the mouth piece of Myetti Allah”, he called for the sack of the IGP so that he can take full time appointment as spokesperson of Myetti Allah.

He said “the IGP has failed”, noting that what the people of the state were going through “today should be the sacrifice that will deliver Nigeria.”