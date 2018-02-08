The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday tendered a statement of account of former administrative secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara State, Christian Nwosu, before a Federal High Court, Lagos, in an alleged N30million bribery.

The document tendered through the anti-graft agency’s investigator, Usman Zakari,showed that the account warehoused the N30million, which was allegedly paid to Nwosu Diamond and Union banks accounts containing N17million and N13million.

Zakari had earlier tendered some documents on a land allegedly acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities in October last year. The documents were attached in a plea bargain that was earlier moved by the embattled former INEC boss.

Counsel to Nwosu as well as the 2nd defendant, Victor Opara, did not object to the admission of the documents on the ground that the order of court to certify them had been complied with. At the last adjourned date, counsel to EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, had sought for adjournment to enable him certify the documents.

Justice Mohammed Idris admitted the documents in evidence and marked them as exhibit F, F1 and F2. The prosecution closed its case, and the defendants hinted that in view of the evidence of the prosecution, they intended to file a no-case submission.

Consequently, the judge adjourned the case to March 7, 2018 to enable parties address him on the no-case submission.

The two INEC officials are standing trial for allegedly conspiring with two others to take a bribe of N264.8m from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to compromise elections.