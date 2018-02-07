The Federal Government on Wednesday said the reinstatement of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Usman Yusuf, will not stop the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on him.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this during an interview with State House correspondents at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mohammed however claimed he was not aware that the EFCC was investigating Yusuf.

“I am not aware that the EFCC is investigating the recently reinstated Executive Secretary of NHIS but if that is the case, I don’t think his reinstatement is a bar to any investigation,” he said.

The minister added, “I didn’t say I’m not aware of his investigation, I said EFCC.

“I was precise. I said I am not aware that the EFCC is investigating him and that if it is true, that the fact that he has been reinstated does not mean a stop to it. That is what I said.

“I am not saying I’m not aware that he was suspended or any investigation is going on. The fact that he has been reinstated does not mean that the EFCC will not continue with its investigation, that is what I said.”

Yusuf’s reinstatement was contained in a letter with reference number, ‘SH/COS/10/6/A/29’, signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

In the letter, the President informed the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, of Yusuf’s recall, adding that he (Yusuf) had been “admonished to work harmoniously with the minister.”

The letter made no mention of the probe Yusuf was facing at the EFCC.

Incidentally, Yusuf was being grilled by the men of the EFCC on Tuesday when his letter of reinstatement was sent to the Federal Ministry of Health.

Yusuf, who is being probed by the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, was accused of perpetrating fraud to the tune of N919m.

A committee set up by the minister had submitted a probe report to the President last September accusing Yusuf of abuse of office.

In the report which was compiled by senior officials of the health ministry, the Department of State Services and the ICPC, the panel described Yusuf as a public servant who “portrayed a holier than thou attitude but at the background, milked the agency dry” by conniving with others to perpetrate fraud to the tune of over N919m.