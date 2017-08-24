Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo state, has backed the calls for the devolution of power to the 36 states of the federation.

He said although it is pertinent to devolve power, attitudinal change in the approach to public service is extremely salient.

Speaking at a colloquium organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), he said: “We will have to do devolution of power, we must also do review of our attitudes, our characters and joining forces to fight corruption because what has been taken from a few will not be available for the rest. I do hope that NLC has started this today, you will sustain it.”

He urged Nigerians to mobilise and demand the devolution of power from the national assembly.

“There are a lot of things we can do in the devolution of power and what I believe that we must do is that we can mobilise to the national assembly and tell them they must do devolution of power,” Oshiomhole said.

The former NLC president also said the revenue allocation formula is long overdue for a review.

“We do need to stick to specific, which is already in the Nigerian constitution, namely, the dynamic allocation formula that is supposed to be reviewed every five years. We are now 17 years in democracy, and for almost over 18 years and that formula has yet to be reviewed,” he said.

“So if they review it, which indeed is the competence of the President to ask the National Assembly to do, it will ensure that resources are transferred to the local government.

“Also, resources are transferred to each of the 36 states of the federation, those who want to grow can continue to grow, while those who want to sleep and go slowly, let them do so. And those who want to run as fast as a lion should not be charged, but they should be allowed to run, that could lead to the needed for competition that we should have.”