Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has signed into law the 2018 budget amounting to N181, 288 billion.

Governor Shettima, while signing the Appropriation Bill into law at the Maiduguri Government House, commended the legislature for “expeditiously passing into law the Appropriation Bill.”

Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, said the budget was increased with N11,514 billion to cater for poverty alleviation, reconstruction, rehabilitation and rebuilding of infrastructure destroyed by Boko Haram.

“The increment became necessary to address some additional spending in the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs,” he said.

Governor Shettima presented budget proposal of N170.3 billion to the state assembly on 27th December, 2017.