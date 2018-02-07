The Coordinator of World Health Organisation (WHO), Plateau State, Mr. Williams Bassi Wadzingi, has declared that Nigeria accounts for the highest burden of measles globally with 3.3 million unimmunized children.

Mr. Wadzingi disclosed this in Jos, when Wife of the Plateau State Governor, Regina Lalong, Flag-off National Measles Vaccination campaign, accompanied by wife of the Deputy Governor, Abigail Tyoden and Veronica Pwajok, Wife of Member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives, at SDA Primary School, Laranto, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Measles is one of the leading causes of death among young children especially those under five years of age. Despite the availability of safe and effective vaccines, Nigeria accounts for the highest burden of measles globally with 3.3 million unimmunized children followed by India with 2.9 million.

“Due to persistently low routine immunization coverage, supplemental immunization campaigns are conducted to provide a second opportunity to reach unimmunized children. WHO and partners are in full support of the government efforts to achieve measles elimination in Nigeria.”

Mrs. Lalong lamented the increasing statistic of unimmunized children in the country and challenged

women in the state to avail their children for vaccination against measles to avert children being crippled, blind and mentally retarded.

She lamented over the pathetic condition of children living with disability and caution parents on the habit of denying children access to immunization on the bases of cultural and other believes.

“I appreciate the Federal Government for the drastic measures it has taken to ensure that Nigeria is polio free. The campaign against measles is a collective one, parents who have children living with disability will attest to the fact that taking care of such special children is not an easy task.

“It is based on this that I am challenging all women in Plateau to make their children available for this vaccination. You should ensure that your children are vaccinated and recorded in the hand care as evidence because it is our responsibility to take care of them.”

Executive Secretary of Primary Healthcare Board, Plateau State, Dr. Miapkwap Livinus, vowed to sanction school that denied children access to the vaccine.

“We will not take it likely with schools that refused to accept this vaccine, it is safe for the children and they should be allow to take it in the interest of healthy living and fight against measles in Nigeria.”