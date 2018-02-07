Prof. Usman Yusuf, the reinstated Executive Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme, is yet to resume office.

Ayo Osinlu, Head, Media and Public Relations of NHIS, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

Osinlu said: “NHIS Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf is yet to resume office after his reinstatement by the Federal Government on Tuesday, February 6.

“The Acting Executive Secretary, Malam Attahiru Ibrahim, and the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, were invited to the Presidential Villa and we are waiting the outcome of the meeting.”

NAN recalls that Yusuf was suspended in June 2017 by Adewole following allegations of gross misconduct.

NAN reports that there is normalcy in the premises of the agency while security agents were seen keeping vigil.