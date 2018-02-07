The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Kwara has warned commercial motorcyclists to get their valid riders’ licenses.

The Commission said the warning was to ensure that the operators avoid incurring penalties from its officers.

Mrs Amauche Nwaka, the Zonal Commanding Officer FRSC RS8Q in Kwara, said this during a familirisation visit to Omu-Aran Unit Command in Irepodun Local Government Area, on Wednesday.

The visit was witnessed by heads of security agencies, such as: Police, NSCDC, NDLEA and the Prison Service in the area.

Nwaka said every commercial motorcyclist is permitted by law to be in possession of a valid rider’s licence for smooth operation.

According to her, it is the responsibility of the FRSC to ensure proper regulation in safeguarding the lives of all road users.

He added that such particulars were also needed to identify genuine operators in the business.

“In as much as commercial motorcycling has been recognised as a critical means of transportation, every operator must be ready to abide by our traffic rules and regulations.

“Just as motorists needed to have their driver’s licences to operate, so also we expect from commercial motorcyclists.

“In order for us to be able to safeguard lives of both operators and that of their passengers, you must have your rider’s licence to avoid penalties” she said.

Nwaka, an Assistant Corp Marshall, also charged officers and men of the Command to imbibe the act of discipline, diligence and eschew unnecessary friction with members of their host community.

Mr Festus Adetunji, the Assistant Corp Commander, Omu-Aran FRSC Unit Command, also reiterated the commitment of his officers and men toward ensuring full compliance with traffic regulations within the unit.

He expressed gratitude over the promotion of 11 officers from the command to their next ranks.

Alhaji Yakubu Adesina and Mr Jacob Kehinde, Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) respectively pledged the cooperation of their members with the Commission.