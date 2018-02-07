A total of 2,758 students on Wednesday matriculated at the Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, Niger, for the 2018/2019 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Mohammed Maiturare, urged the students to take their studies seriously and shun examination malpractice, cultism and other vices.

Maiturare said: “I urge you to adopt positive attitudes, remain agents of positive change and be peace advocates at all times.

“You are here to learn and to be taught and the institution will not tolerate anything outside that.”

Maiturare said that students who performed below expectation would be shown the way out.

He said at the 12th matriculation ceremony that the institution was committed to providing the right environment for teaching and learning.

He said that additional lecture halls were being constructed while the institution was investing in state-of-the-art research equipment, expanding its e-library facilities, providing robust and reliable ICT facilities.

The vice chancellor said that concerted efforts were being made to provide additional hostels to accommodate the rising number of students.

Maiturare said that the university offered scholarship to 30 best overall students in various departments of the institution.