Zamfara state Council of Chiefs has vowed to partner with stakeholders in bringing total peace in the state.

This was contained in a communique read by the Sarkin Fulanin Bungudu, Alh Hassan Attahiru, at the end of a three-day security retreat held at Al-Ihsan Metro Hotel, Kaduna on Wednesday.

The communique observed that the current security challenges facing Zamfara is not peculiar to the state alone but it was a national and global phenomenon.

However said that in the case of Zamfara the most disturbing security challenges are armed robbery, banditry, cattle rustling, herdsmen/farmers conflicts, kidnapping for ransom drug addiction and rape.

The communique observed that despite these security challenges the relationship between the indigenous people of the state and other tribes residing in the state has continued to be cordial irrespective of their ethnic and religious divides.

To this end, the meeting noted that the deployment of youths as thugs during political activities and campaigns has pushed them to partake in violence and criminal activities.

While applauding the efforts of the state government in providing tremendous financial and material support, it, however, said that the support is not being reciprocated by the security agencies in tackling crimes in the state.

The communique also blamed the media for underreporting the security challenges facing the state.

‘Despite the daily loss of lives and property, dislocation of communities, presence Internally displaced persons across the state, destruction of villages and settlements, there is near total blackout of media coverage and reporting on the security situation in the state.

Nonetheless, the communique resolved that the royal fathers are committed and ready to partner with other stakeholders to ensure total peace in the state and urged all peace-loving persons to give maximum support in this regards.