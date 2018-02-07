Isaac Adewole, minister of health, and Attahiru Ibrahim, acting executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), have been summoned to the presidential villa in Abuja.

Ayo Osinlu, head, media and public relations of the scheme, disclosed this to NAN on Wednesday.

Osinlu also said Usman Yusuf, suspended executive secretary of the organisation, had not resumed after President Muhammadu Buhari reinstated him.

“NHIS Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf is yet to resume office after his reinstatement by the federal government on Tuesday, February 6,” NAN quoted him to have said.

“The acting executive secretary, Malam Attahiru Ibrahim, and the Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole, were invited to the Presidential Villa and we are waiting the outcome of the meeting.”

Adewole suspended Yusuf in June after allegations of gross misconduct were levelled against him.

The executive seretary had challenged the authority of Adewole, arguing that only Buhari could take such action against him.

His reinstatement sparked criticism across the country, with some saying Buhari recalled him because he is from the president’s state of Katsina.