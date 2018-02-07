The Senate has rejected a report by its ad hoc committee mandated to find out why the IG of Police did not comply with an earlier directive from the Senate to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of killings in Benue State.

The Upper Chamber rejected the report presented by the Chairman of the committee Senator Abu Ibrahim for failing to speak with the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, to get his own side of the security issues in the state, Channels tv reports.

The Upper Chamber has refused to consider the report, instructing the committee to speak with the state governor and report back in one week.

The Senate had on January 16, 2018, issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, to investigate and arrest the perpetrators of the Benue attacks that led to the death of over 73 persons.

The two chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, condemned the wanton attacks by suspected herdsmen as they resumed plenary for the first time this year.

On its part, the House of Representatives also noted that it will set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the killings in Benue and other states of the country and report back in four weeks.