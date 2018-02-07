Governor Nyesom Wike today led high power delegation on a condolence visit to Governor Samuel Ortom, his counterpart, in Makurdi, Benue State capital, on the killing of over 70 persons in by the rampaging Fulani Herdsmen.

Governor Wike and his entourage who went there on behalf of the people of Rivers state to show solidarity to the people of Benue were taken to the grave side in Makurdi, Benue state by Governor Ortom where the innocent victims were buried.

In a Facebook post by one of his media aide, Oraye St Franklin, among those who accompanied Wike include: Sir Celestine Omehia, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, Sir Abiye Sekibo, Chief Ominari CJ Okocha, SAN, Chief Ferdinard Anabraba, Senator Olaka Nwogu, Hon Tammy Danagogo amongst other leaders.

It would be noted the Benue state which is an All Progressives Congress, APC, controlled state has in recent times been at the recieving end of Fulani herdsmen attacks.

At the time of filing the report, Governor Wike and his entourage were still in Makurdi.