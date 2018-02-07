The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has added 10 more Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) centres to Abuja making it 32, an official has said.

Mrs Ndidi Okafor, Head, Voter Education and Publicity, Gender and Civil Society Liaison, INEC, FCT, made the development known at the launch of a special registration centre at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Okafor said that the commission approved the 10 centres for the FCT to enhance greater participation by the electorate in the six area councils.

She said that the commission also launched a special registration centre at the Villa which opened for registration, transfer and collection of permanent voter’s cards from 2011 to 2016.

She said the centre would run for 15 days from feb.7 to Feb. 27 and also open in April for 15 days, excluding public holidays.

She said the measure would enable those working at the Villa to have access to the registration.

“On April 27, 2017 when the CVR was launched nationwide FCT had only six registration centres then stakeholders demanded for more centres to guarantee increased participation.

“So, 16 more centres were added to the 22. As I speak, 10 more centres have been created so FCT has a total number of 32 centres across the six area councils.

“This is because the commission is still deliberating on measures to make the exercise easier for people. So far, INEC is taking steps to increase the number of machines in the centres, especially in AMAC.’’

Okafor said that AMAC alone had nine centres because it was the largest area council electorally speaking. So, 10 more machines and 4-4-2 scanners have been added to the centre.

She said that Abaji Area Council had two additional centres in Yaba and Gawu Local Education Authority (LEA) primary schools to cater for the Yaba, Gurdi and Gawu wards.

She said that the centres added to Bwari were located at Kubwa Village II and Igu LEA primary schools to cater for Kubwa, Byazhin, Usman, Dustse-Alhaji, Shere, Kawu and Igu wards.

Okafor said that the Gwagwalada centres were located at Dobi and Angwan Sarki LEA primary schools to cater for the Paiko, Dobi, Ibwa, Zuba, Ikwa and Tungan-Maje wards.

Okafor said that the new CVR centres in Kuje Area Council are located at Rubochi Town Hall and Kwaku Primary Heath Centre to cater for Gwargwada, Yenche, Kujekwa, Rubochi, Kwaku, Gudun-Karya and Kabi.

She said the Kwali centres at Pai and Yebu LEA primary schools would cater for Kundu, Pai and Yebu wards.

She added that AMAC had six centres at GSS Garki, GSS Gwarinpa, Kabusa Model Primary School, Garki Model Primary school, Karshi Development Area Secretariat and Wuse Zone II Primary School, Mamba Street.

She said the AMAC centres would cater for the city centre, Gwarimpa, Gwagwa, Jiwa, Kabusa, Gui, Garki, Orozo, Karshi and Wuse.

Okafor said that INEC was implementing a CVR rotation timetable that would enable residents to have increased access to the registration process.

She said that the reason for the rotation was to bring the electoral process closer to the people and urged residents to watch out for the centres so as not to miss out on the process.