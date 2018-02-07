Bauchi State Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar on Monday after about one year without a cabinet swore in 19 Commissioners to form a new State Executive Council warning them to demonstrate exemplary leadership and be steadfast and diligent in the discharge of their official functions.

The Governor who gave the charge on Wednesday at the ceremony held at the Multipurpose Indoor Sports hall said that the Commissioners were chosen on merit and that their allegiance should rest with the people of Bauchi state irrespective of ethnicity or status or religious background.

He said, “we appointed people with impeccable character, and the choice is on merit, as the chief executives of your various Ministries so that we will be able to discharge our mandate to the people who elected us”.

He further charged that “I want to draw your attention to the fact that the State Executive Council is the highest body to make policy for the state. You should be above board in all your endeavours and concentrate on the assigned duties”.

According to him, the Constitution has clearly defined the roles they are to perform, hence there is no room for indulgence, embezzlement or dishonesty.

He advised the newly appointed Commissioners in the state to observe the principles of equity, fairness and justice as watchwords in the discharge of their official duties, while accountability and prudence should be their new resolve.

He also warned that he will not hesitate to sack any appointees found wanting, adding that they are called upon to serve not to spoil.

The newly appointed Commissioners alongside their portfolios are: Rifkatu Danna Samson; Ministry of Environment, Rukkaiya Ibrahim Kewa, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Haruna Deke Mohammed, Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, Umar Ibrahim Sade, Ministry of Information and Pharmacist Ibrahim Madaki Sale, Ministry of Social Welfare, Youth and Sport.

Others are, Barrister Yakubu Kirfi, Ministry of Agriculture, Mohammed Mahmud Abubakar, Ministry of Rural and Community Development, Nasiru Babaginda Giade, Ministry of Cooperatives and Entrepreneur Development, Muhammadu Sani Bashir, Ministry of Power, Science and Technology, Umar Ibrahim Mohammed, Ministry of Housing, Land and Survey, Umar Abubakar Kazale, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Garba Sarki Akuyum, Ministry of Finance and Ado Sarki Aska, Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Others are Nasirudeen Mohammed, Ministry of local government, Dr Zuwaira Ibrahim, Ministry of health, Ibrahim Ayuba Suleiman, Ministry of Water Resources, Professor Haruna Danwanka, Ministry of Education and Musa Kaila Baima, Ministry of Social Minerals while the Deputy Governor, Engineer Nuhu Gidado will oversee the ministry of Works and Transport.

The Governor while wishing the new Commissioners a successful tenure appealed to the people of the state to support the policies and programs of the government.