The Nigeria Police Force has apologised to Kassim Afegbua, the spokesman of Nigeria’s former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, for declaring him wanted.

The apology was tendered on Wednesday when Afegbua went to the Force Headquarters to turn himself in after he was declared wanted by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood.

Moshood declared Afegbua wanted in connection with a statement he issued on behalf of Babangida on Sunday.

On Wednesday when Afegbua stormed the Force Headquarters with his lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, he was told by the Commissioner of Police in charge of the IGP Monitoring Team and Moshood that the Force goofed in the first instance declaring him wanted.

Afegbua was informed that all that the police wanted to achieve was to find out why there were two different statements in the name of Babangida in one day.

Asked if the case already instituted against Idris, Moshood, the Police Force and two others would be withdrawn, he said: “I am only a lawyer, I wait for instructions.”