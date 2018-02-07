The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, said on Wednesday that 11,700 persons benefitted from the Federal Government’s N-Power empowerment scheme in the state.

The Ebonyi APC Chairman, Mr Eze Nwachukwu, made the disclosure at APC sensitisation rally held at Ndufu-Achara, in Ikwo Local Government Area.

The party embarked on the rally to sensitise the people on the need to get their voter cards during the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

He commended the Federal Government for the economic empowerment initiatives, stressing that the gesture had reduced graduates’ unemployment and encouraged entrepreneurship among hitherto unemployed graduates.

He said that skills and knowledge were the driving forces of economic growth and social development, and described the N-Power as veritable initiative to fight unemployment, hunger and corruption.

“N-Power addresses the challenge of youth unemployment by providing a structure for large scale and relevant work skills acquisition and development.

“Over 11,700 of youths who are graduates are beneficiaries of this strategic economic empowerment programmes who earn N35,000 monthly.

“We urge beneficiaries of this programme to help spread the message on importance of participation in active electoral processes.

“The good choices we make today as individuals will determine how bright and prosperous our tomorrow will be, while our wrong choices will spell doom for us and our children tomorrow.

“Your voter card is the right and power you have to make better choices on electing credible leaders and we are here today to sensitise the people on the importance of registering and collecting their cards.

“We charge you to go out there to the nearest Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and register and collect your voter cards.

“Those of you who lost their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), whose PVCs are defaced or have changed residency, should use the period of the ongoing CVR to update,” Nwachukwu said.

Similarly, Chief Martin Elechi, former Ebonyi governor, urged the people to register and ensure that they collect their PVCs.

Elechi, APC chieftain and an indigene of Ikwo, warned against apathy on the part of the electorate.

He maintained that active participation and involvement in political processes were needed to enthrone credible leadership.

He urged every eligible voter in the local government to register and obtain his or her voter card.

“We will not deceive you or lead our people astray.

‘‘The 2019 is fast drawing closer and we owe ourselves a duty to effectively participate in the electoral process and CVR is a very crucial component of the process.

“We are grateful to the State Working Committee (SWC) of our party for embarking on this important mobilisation.

“Everyone who has not registered should go and register and inform his or her brothers, sisters, neighbours; indeed inform anybody around you that has not registered to go and register,” Elechi said.

Elechi commended INEC for promising peaceful conduct of 2019 elections in Ebonyi, and called on the commission to protect the votes of the people.