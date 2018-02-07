The Embassy of the Kingdom of The Netherlands in Nigeria on Wednesday announced the readiness of Dutch universities and other higher educational institutions to offer qualitative and affordable education to Nigerians.

The embassy’s Advisor for Trade and Economic Affairs, Mrs. Sonia Odije, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos ahead of the second “Study in Holland Fair’’ in Lagos.

Odije said that following the first ‘Study in Holland’ last June 10, a delegation of Dutch universities and other institutions would soon be visiting Lagos for recruitment of Nigerian students.

“The Netherlands on June 10, last year, held her maiden Education Fair in Lagos, which attracted about 500 Nigerians.

“That first fair was meant to create awareness among Nigerians of the internationally-recognised over 2,000 English Language taught courses in her higher educational institutions.

“This forthcoming second fair, scheduled to hold on March 3 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., is now meant for the recruitment of Nigerian students into The Netherlands universities for qualitative and affordable education.

“We really want more Nigerians to come to The Netherlands because it is a top notch country for international education,’’ she said.

Odije, who enjoined parents to bring their children to the fair, added that the exhibition would give prospective students the opportunity to interact directly with representatives of the various institutions.

“There will be opportunities of study/work for would be Nigerian students.

“What this means is that after their studies, they can immediately be working in The Netherlands,’’ Odije added.