No fewer than eight persons were burnt to death, on Tuesday, when a petrol-laden tanker and a truck-ferrying container, collided at Onigari Village, close to the Foursquare Church, Camp, Ajebo area Ogun State along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident, according to the spokesperson of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, occurred when the tanker fully loaded with PMS, heading towards Ibadan and the container truck heading towards Lagos, side-collided while trying to share a single lane of the express due to the ongoing construction on the other lane.

The side collision, Akinbiyi said, caused opening on the petrol tanker and its content started to gush out, and tanker was engulfed in flame.

The container truck, which was said to have picked some passengers from Iwo Road in Ibadan heading towards Lagos, had its eight passengers roasted to death.

“The victims were those passengers in the container attached to the truck. The accident caused a gridlock on the Ajebo-Ogunmakin axis of the expressway, because it took sometime before the tanker fire could be put out”. TRACE PRO stated.

Akinbiyi, however, said it took the combined efforts of the operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps, State Fire Service and the Nigeria Police to evacuate the charred bodies and vehicles from the road, to ensure free flow of traffic.