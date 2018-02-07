Force Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police, Moshood Jimoh, may have run into trouble waters with members of the House of Representatives as the federal lawmakers are currently considering a motion demanding his immediate removal from his current position.

Jimoh’s offence was reported derogatory remarks against the Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State during a live television interview on Tuesday.

In the motion sponsored by Hon. Mark Gbillah which enjoyed the support of most lawmakers, the conduct of the police officer was roundly condemned.

The motion seeks to have the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to provide an unreserved apology to the Benue state governor and also relieve the PPRO of his position.

Earlier, the Benue state Caucus of the House had addressed a press conference demanding the resignation of the PPRO over professional misconduct and partisanship.

According to the lawmakers, the statements of the Police Officer while appearing on the Channels Television Programme, Sunrise Daily, where he demanded the resignation of the Benue state governor indicates the partisanship of the Nigerian police as an agency.