The embattled spokesman of former Military President Ibrahim Babangida, Kassim Afegbua, has arrived Police HQ Abuja with his lawyer Kayode Ajulo.

Mr Afegbua was accompanied by family members to honor the invitation extended to him by the Nigeria police.

Afegbua has been declared wanted over a released memo issued by the former Nigerian leader.

His lawyers yesterday instituted a N1bn suit against the Police, Channels Television and NTA over the declaration.

He is still being interrogated as at the time of filing in this report.