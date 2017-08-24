At least six persons were killed in a suicide attack in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Wednesday.

Confirming the death toll, a hospital source said six corpses were brought to the hospital from the scene of the attack.

He said, “Six corpses were brought from Muna garage area where a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device.”

Some members of the civilian JTF said there was an explosion at Muna and some of their colleagues, who were stationed around the garage said six people died including the suicide bomber.

However, another source said it was only the male suicide bomber that died during the attack.

The bomber targeted security personnel and detonated the device, injuring five policemen and one other person, according to an official of the State Emergency Management Agency, who pleaded anonymity.

“The child suicide bomber was the only person that died, but five policemen and one other person were wounded during the attack,’’ the official said.

An eyewitness, Abdullahi Musa, said the boy detonated the explosive while the policemen were eating at a roadside eatery.

Musa said the bomber was killed and five policemen sustained injuries during the attack, adding that the explosion also damaged the police patrol vehicle.

However, the spokesman for the police in Borno State, Murtala Ibrahim, said two persons were killed in the incident.

He said, “Today 23/7/2017, at about 1345hrs, a male suicide bomber with IED strapped on his body, moved towards SARS Armoured Personnel Carrier patrol team at Muna garage area.

“In an attempt to gun him down, the IED exploded killing the bomber. A civilian whose identity was unknown was also killed in the explosion, while seven civilians and four SARS personnel were injured.”

Ibrahim added, “The armoured vehicle suffered damage as a result of the blast. Casualties were rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, and are responding to treatment. Normalcy has been restored and the area sanitised.”

The attack, believed to have been perpetrated by the Boko Haram terrorists, came less than a week after the insurgents killed three farmers and abducted one at the Moloi area of Maiduguri.