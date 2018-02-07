The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), on Wednesday, appealed to the Enugu State Government to pay teachers’ gratuity arrears that had spanned over three years.

The Chairman of NUT Enugu State Wing, Mr Paul Ozor, made the appeal while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Ozor noted that the payment of the arrears would help to alleviate the challenges being faced by teachers after retirement.

‘‘Since 2015, no gratuity payment for primary school teachers in the state and our retired senior citizens, who have served the state meritoriously are not happy with the development.

‘‘I appeal that the gratuity arrears should be cleared in order to bring relief to our retired teachers and senior citizens,’’ he said.

Ozor also revealed that the pension payment for retired teachers was paid last in September, 2017.

He, however, commended the state government for an up-to-date and prompt payment of teachers’ salaries in the state.

‘‘I must confess, the state government is always prompt and regular with teachers’ salaries, especially Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration,’’ he said.

The chairman also urged the state government to donate buses to primary schools as done to each secondary school in the state.

‘‘I believe that when buses are donated to schools at the primary level; just as the state government had done in secondary school, it will go a long way to motivate and further enhance productivity at the primary school level,’’ he said.