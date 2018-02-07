The President of France, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, will address a joint session of the National Assembly during his official visit to Nigeria in July.

The Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Mr. Denys Gauer, unveiled the plan to Nigeria, visit when he visited the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, on Tuesday.

Gauer said Macron had worked in the French embassy in Abuja early in his career for six months some years ago and has interest in the future and development of Nigeria.

He added that the relationship between Nigeria and France in the last few years have centred on security.

He said President Macron hopes to use the visit to further deepen relations with Nigeria especially in areas such as youths development, culture and creativity, 360 said.

Responding to the proposed visit, Dogara said, a number of lawmakers would be pleased to listen to the French president. Describing Marcon as “a man of our generation”,

Dogara said the french president has brought a lot of youthful zest, dynamism, charisma and appeal to French politics.

The Speaker also took the time to thank the French government for assisting Nigeria in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists and pledged to give expeditious passage to all bilateral agreements that will be signed between Nigeria and France during Macron’s visit.

Reports say that since assuming power, Marcon has visited five African countries.

Mira Sawlani has already tweeted the impending visit and the countries visited.