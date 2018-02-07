The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday announced the commencement of recruitment into the service.
The announcement was contained in an advertorial signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police, Jimoh Moshood.
According to Moshood, the application will be opened for six weeks beginning from February 7, 2017.
Click here for full recruitment announcement .
