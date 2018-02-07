Zamfara State government has denied reports that only 24 candidates passed NECO exams in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Muntaka Rini, has said that the report was fabricated by persons working against the interest of the state.

He expressed concern over how the issue went viral on the social media.

Rini said the education ministry and Zamfara people were upset by the “false and malicious news.”

His words: “The said NECO result involving the 24 candidates did not emanate from conventional exams, but a private and optional one organised by NECO for those who wanted to meet-up requirement for tertiary institution admissions, which the examination body holds annually between November and December.”

He further stated that the newspaper report “failed to differentiate between the conventional and private examinations.

Rini added that the number of candidates that sat for the 2017 conventional NECO examination from Zamfara was over 24,000, out of which over 11,000 (48.8 percent), were found to have passed the exams with at least five credits, including Mathematics and English.