The Kwara State Government is set to commence the testing of the Ilorin Metropolis Water Works following the completion of the reticulation project.

The State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, approved the testing on receipt of the completion report from the State Ministry of Water Resources, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Communication, Dr. Muideen Akorede issued on Thursday in Ilorin.

The statement noted that the testing will last for three months after which water supply will reach previously served areas as well as a significant part of the metropolis.

Meanwhile, Governor Ahmed has also approved the diversion of water mains to the Western reservoir and other overhead tanks which are responsible for fifty per cent of water supply to the capital city.

This, according to the statement, involves the temporary relocation of the affected water pipes in order to restore water to the areas of the city previously fed prior to the current disruption. The diversion work will last four weeks.

The statement noted that the affected water pipes had been sunk since the early 1970’s but were affected by some ongoing projects in the state.

Akorede noted that the pipe relocation is a palliative designed to ameliorate the scarcity of water as well as restore normal operations of the Ilorin Water Supply Scheme.

Governor Ahmed also approved the release of N53.3m for the reconstruction work at Kpandaragi and Ndafa Nuwon, both along Tsaragi-Bacita Road in Edu local government area of the state.